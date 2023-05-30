Magnolia Park have released a video for their new song “Manic” which features 408. The video pays tribute to Blink-182’s “Dammit” video and was directed by Jake Johnston. Magnolia Park released the deluxe version of their 2022 album Baku’s Revenge earlier this year. Check out the video below.
