Less Than Jake / Bowling For Soup / Vandoliers (UK)

Less Than Jake / Bowling For Soup / Vandoliers (UK)
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Less Than Jake and Bowling for Soup have announced a co-headlining UK tour for February 2024. Vandoliers will be joining them on all dates. Less Than Jake released Silver Linings in 2020. Bowling For Soup released Pop Drunk Snot Bread in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 16The Civic at the HallsWolverhapton, UK
Feb 17AcademyManchester, UK
Feb 18The RefectoryLeeds, UK
Feb 19O2 City HallNewcastle, UK
Feb 21Bonus ArenaHull, UK
Feb 22O2 AcademyGlasgow, UK
Feb 23International ArenaCardiff, UK
Feb 24Eventim ApolloLondon, UK