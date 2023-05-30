Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Less Than Jake and Bowling for Soup have announced a co-headlining UK tour for February 2024. Vandoliers will be joining them on all dates. Less Than Jake released Silver Linings in 2020. Bowling For Soup released Pop Drunk Snot Bread in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 16
|The Civic at the Halls
|Wolverhapton, UK
|Feb 17
|Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Feb 18
|The Refectory
|Leeds, UK
|Feb 19
|O2 City Hall
|Newcastle, UK
|Feb 21
|Bonus Arena
|Hull, UK
|Feb 22
|O2 Academy
|Glasgow, UK
|Feb 23
|International Arena
|Cardiff, UK
|Feb 24
|Eventim Apollo
|London, UK