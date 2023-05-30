Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Off With Their Heads have added fall tour dates to their ongoing Home 10-year anniversary tour. Dead Bars will be joining them on these shows. Off With Their Heads are currently touring the US and Canada with Single Mothers and released their album Be Good in 2019. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|City
|Sep 27
|Kansas City, MO
|Sep 28
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Sep 29
|Dallas, TX
|Sep 30
|Austin, TX
|Oct 01
|New Orleans, LA
|Oct 04
|Gainesville, FL
|Oct 05
|Tampa, FL
|Oct 06
|Orlando, FL
|Oct 07
|Atlanta, GA
|Oct 08
|Charlotte, NC
|Oct 10
|Norfolk, VA
|Oct 11
|Washington, DC
|Oct 12
|Bensalem, PA
|Oct 14
|Chicago, IL