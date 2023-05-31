Dropkick Murphys have released a video for their song “Bring It Home” which features guest vocals by Jamie Wyatt. The video was directed by Nir Ben Jacob. The song is off their album Okemah Rising, their second to feature Woody Guthrie lyrics, which was released earlier this year. Dropkick Murphys will be touring the US with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern in the fall. Check out the video below.
Dropkick Murphys: "Bring It Home" (ft. Jamie Wyatt)
Dropkick Murphys / Interrupters / Jesse Ahern (US)
