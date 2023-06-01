Speedy Ortiz announce album, release “You 02” video

Speedy Ortiz have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Rabbit Rabbit and will be out on September 1 via Wax Nine. The album is the first to feature their longtime touring bassist Audrey Zee Whitesides and drummer Joey Doubek and they join Sadie Dupuis and Andy Molholt. Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties co-produced the record with the band. The band has also released a video for their song “You S02” which was directed by Elle Schneider. Speedy Ortiz will be touring the US this summer and fall and related their album Twerp Verse in 2018. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.