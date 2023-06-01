Speedy Ortiz announce album, release “You 02” video

Speedy Ortiz
by

Speedy Ortiz have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Rabbit Rabbit and will be out on September 1 via Wax Nine. The album is the first to feature their longtime touring bassist Audrey Zee Whitesides and drummer Joey Doubek and they join Sadie Dupuis and Andy Molholt. Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties co-produced the record with the band. The band has also released a video for their song “You S02” which was directed by Elle Schneider. Speedy Ortiz will be touring the US this summer and fall and related their album Twerp Verse in 2018. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Rabbit Rabbit Tracklist

Kim Cattrall

You S02

Scabs

Plus One

Cry Cry Cry

Ballad of Y&S

Kitty

Who’s Afraid of the Bath

Ranch vs. Ranch

Emergency & Me

The Sunday

Brace Thee

Ghostwriter

DateCityVenue
July 28Chicago, ILWicker Park Fest
July 29Chicago, ILBeat Kitchen (w/ The Good Life)
Sep 05Philadelphia, PAJohnny Brenda's
Sep 06Kingston, NYTubby's
Sep 07Hamden, CTThe Space
Sep 08Somerville, MAONCE at the Center For Arts at The Armory
Oct 18Washington, DCBlack Cat
Nov 02Los Angeles, CAThe Echo
Nov 06San Francisco, CARickshaw Stop
Nov 08Portland, ORPolaris Hall
Nov 16Denver, COGlobe Hall
Nov 17Omaha, NESlowdown
Nov 18Lawrence, KSThe Bottleneck
Dec 16New York, NYBowery Ballroom