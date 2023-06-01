Speedy Ortiz announce album, release “You 02” video

Speedy Ortiz have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Rabbit Rabbit and will be out on September 1 via Wax Nine. The album is the first to feature their longtime touring bassist Audrey Zee Whitesides and drummer Joey Doubek and they join Sadie Dupuis and Andy Molholt. Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties co-produced the record with the band. The band has also released a video for their song “You S02” which was directed by Elle Schneider. Speedy Ortiz will be touring the US this summer and fall and related their album Twerp Verse in 2018. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Rabbit Rabbit Tracklist
Kim Cattrall
You S02
Scabs
Plus One
Cry Cry Cry
Ballad of Y&S
Kitty
Who’s Afraid of the Bath
Ranch vs. Ranch
Emergency & Me
The Sunday
Brace Thee
Ghostwriter
|Date
|City
|Venue
|July 28
|Chicago, IL
|Wicker Park Fest
|July 29
|Chicago, IL
|Beat Kitchen (w/ The Good Life)
|Sep 05
|Philadelphia, PA
|Johnny Brenda's
|Sep 06
|Kingston, NY
|Tubby's
|Sep 07
|Hamden, CT
|The Space
|Sep 08
|Somerville, MA
|ONCE at the Center For Arts at The Armory
|Oct 18
|Washington, DC
|Black Cat
|Nov 02
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Echo
|Nov 06
|San Francisco, CA
|Rickshaw Stop
|Nov 08
|Portland, OR
|Polaris Hall
|Nov 16
|Denver, CO
|Globe Hall
|Nov 17
|Omaha, NE
|Slowdown
|Nov 18
|Lawrence, KS
|The Bottleneck
|Dec 16
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom