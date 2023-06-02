Mercy Music have released a video for their new song “Found Out I’m Useless”. The video was shot by Ill Thinking. The song is off their upcoming album What You Stand to Lose which will be out on June 30 via Double Helix Records / SBAM Records. Mercy Music will be playing some shows starting later this month and released Nothing In The Dark in 2020. Check out the video below. Check out the video below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Jun 16
|Long Beach, CA
|Supply and Demand
|(with Versus the World and Loves Equals Death)
|Jun 17
|Los Angeles, CA
|Permanent Records Roadhouse
|(with Versus the World and Loves Equals Death)
|Jun 28
|Tempe, AZ
|Yucca Tap Room
|(with NOT, Winterhaven, Ghost in the willow)
|Jun 29
|Costa Mesa, CA
|The Wayfarer
|(with NOT, Moldy Roses, Taken Days)
|Jun 30
|San Diego, CA
|Tower Bar
|(with NOT, Matt Caskitt and The Breaks, Shades Mcool and The Bold Flavors)
|Jul 02
|San Francisco, CA
|The Kilowatt
|(with NOT, Sweet Gloom, Tess Stevens)