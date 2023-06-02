Mercy Music: “Found Out I'm Useless”

Mercy Music
by Videos

Mercy Music have released a video for their new song “Found Out I’m Useless”. The video was shot by Ill Thinking. The song is off their upcoming album What You Stand to Lose which will be out on June 30 via Double Helix Records / SBAM Records. Mercy Music will be playing some shows starting later this month and released Nothing In The Dark in 2020. Check out the video below. Check out the video below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Jun 16Long Beach, CASupply and Demand(with Versus the World and Loves Equals Death)
Jun 17Los Angeles, CAPermanent Records Roadhouse(with Versus the World and Loves Equals Death)
Jun 28Tempe, AZYucca Tap Room(with NOT, Winterhaven, Ghost in the willow)
Jun 29Costa Mesa, CAThe Wayfarer(with NOT, Moldy Roses, Taken Days)
Jun 30San Diego, CATower Bar(with NOT, Matt Caskitt and The Breaks, Shades Mcool and The Bold Flavors)
Jul 02San Francisco, CAThe Kilowatt(with NOT, Sweet Gloom, Tess Stevens)