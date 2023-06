Videos 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Mercy Music have released a video for their new song "Found Out I'm Useless". The video was shot by Ill Thinking. The song is off their upcoming album What You Stand to Lose which will be out on June 30 via Double Helix Records / SBAM Records. Mercy Music will be playing some shows starting later this month and released Nothing In The Dark in 2020. Check out the video below.