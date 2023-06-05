Bonus episode #636.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em Moore plays some of her favourite new tracks from May. Tunes spun include ones by The Hives, Death Goals, Harsh, Mistake Not!, Cluttered, Cliffdiver, Julez and the Rollerz, The Dirty Nil, Sincere Engineer, The Long Run, Earl Wyvern, Sweet Gloom, Eevie Echoes and the Locations, Shroud, Taxi Girls, Baby Got Back Talk, Buggin, PRIORS, Queen of Swords, Fishbone, and many more. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryPhotos: Thrice / Holy Fawn at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON 06/04
Next StoryPodcast: Listen to Punknews Podcast #637 - Summer Soiree 6 recap!
Listen to two new tracks by Cluttered!
Sweet Gloom release "American Honey" video
In conversation with Chris Dowd of Fishbone
The Dirty Nil release video for “Blowing Up Things in the Woods”
Cluttered: "Connaught // Chebucto”
Listen to two new tracks by Eevie Echoes & The Locations!
Cliffdiver release X-Ray Spex cover with Stephen Egerton of Descendents
Finding the Party with Julez and The Rollerz
Taxi Girls release video for debut single "Sunshine"
Queen of Swords announces new album, releases "A Shame" video