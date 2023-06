Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra cover each other

11 hours ago by Em Moore

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra have released covers of each other’s songs. Jimmy Eat World covered “Telepath” from Manchester Orchestra’s 2021 album The Million Masks of God in 2021 and Manchester Orchestra covered “Table For Glasses” from Jimmy Eat World’s 1999 album Clarity. The songs are available digitally as well as on 7-inch vinyl. The bands will be going on a co-headlining tour this summer with Middle Kids playing support on all dates. Check out the covers and dates below.