Edmonton-based Sea Change Super Friendly Fest have announced their lineup for this year. PUP, Face to Face, NOBRO, The OBGMs, Chixdiggit, No Trigger, Real Sickies, Wares, Old Wives, and King Thief will be playing the festival. Sea Change Super Friendly Fest will take place at Midway Music Hall in Edmonton, Alberta on September 9.
