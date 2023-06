Restraining Order announce new album, release “Misled” video

3 hours ago by Em Moore

Restraining Order have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Locked In Time and will be out on July 21 via Triple B Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Misled”. Restraining Order will be touring with Drain starting later this month and released their album This World Is Too Much in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and their full live dates below.