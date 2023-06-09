Restraining Order announce new album, release “Misled” video

Restraining Order
Restraining Order have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Locked In Time and will be out on July 21 via Triple B Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Misled”. Restraining Order will be touring with Drain starting later this month and released their album This World Is Too Much in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and their full live dates below.

Locked In Time Tracklist

1. Addicted (Reprise)

2. Left Unsaid

3. Inmates

4. Should’ve Known

5. Misled

6. Fight Back

7. Another Better Day

8. On The Run

9. Wouldn’t You Agree?

10. Locked In Time

11. Breakout

12. Painted World

DateCityVenueDetails
6/12Columbia, SCNew Brookland Tavernw/ Drain + Drug Church + Magnitude + Gel
6/13Atlanta, GAThe Masqueradew/ Drain + Drug Church + Magnitude + Gel
6/14Tampa, FLBrass Mugw/ Drain + Drug Church + Magnitude + Gel
6/16Houston, TXWarehouse Livew/ Drain + Drug Church + Magnitude + Gel
6/17Dallas, TXThe Factoryw/ Drain + Drug Church + Magnitude + Gel
6/18Austin, TXOblivion Access Festivalw/ Drain + Drug Church + Magnitude + Gel
6/22London, UKOslo-Hackneyw/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
6/23Manchester, UKOutbreak Festivalw/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
6/24Ysselstein, NLJera On Air Festivalw/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
6/25Hamburg, DEBooze Cruise Festivalw/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
6/26Karlsruhe, DEStadtmittew/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
6/27Zurich, CHDynamow/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
6/28Padova, ITSherwood Festivalw/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
6/29Milan, ITLegend Clubw/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
6/30Munich, DEFeierwerkw/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
7/1Nuremberg, DEDesiw/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
7/2Vienna, ATArenaw/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
7/3Budapest, HUDurer Kurtw/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
7/4Warsaw, PLHydrozagadkaw/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
7/5Berlin, DECassiopeiaw/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
7/6Erfurt, DEVeb Kulturw/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
7/7Dresden, DEChemiefrabrikw/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
7/8Ypres, BEIeperfestw/ No Pressure + Sunami + Pain of Truth + C4
7/21Chicago, ILThe Rumble Festival
7/29-7/30Los Angeles, CASound and Fury Festival
8/6Wallingford, CTCherry Streetw/ Crown Court + Violent Way
8/18Baltimore, MDOttobarw/ Mindforce, Simulakra, Scarab
8/19Syracuse, NYSilver Streetw/ Mindforce, Simulakra, Scarab
8/20Portland, METhe Cavernw/ Mindforce, Simulakra, Scarab
9/9Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Monarchw/ Gorilla Biscuits + Cold World
10/27-10/29Gainesville, FLThe Fest
11/17-11/19Tulsa, OKFlyover Festival