Full of Hell / END / Inter Arma / Wake (US and CAN)

Full Of Hell
by Tours

Full of Hell have announced US and Canadian tour dates for this fall. END, Inter Arma, and Wake will be joining them on all dates. Full of Hell released their collaborative album with Primitive Man called Suffocating Hallucination earlier this year and released their EP Aurora Leaking From An Open Wound in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
10/26Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts
10/27Baltimore, MDBaltimore Soundstage
10/28Cincinnati, OHLegends Bar & Venue
10/30Oklahoma City, OK89th Street
10/31Austin, TXElysium
11/02Mesa, AZNile Theater
11/03San Diego, CABrick By Brick
11/04Los Angeles, CALodge Room
11/05San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hall
11/07Albuquerque, NMLaunchpad
11/08Denver, COThe Bluebird Theater
11/10St Paul, MNThe Amsterdam
11/11Chicago, ILAvondale Music Hall
11/12Detroit, MISanctuary
11/13Cleveland, OHNo Class
11/14Toronto, ONLee's Palace
11/15Montreal, QCLes Foufounes Electriques
11/16Cambridge, MAMiddle East / Downstairs
11/17Hamden, CTSpace Ballroom
11/18Brooklyn, NYMonarch