Full of Hell have announced US and Canadian tour dates for this fall. END, Inter Arma, and Wake will be joining them on all dates. Full of Hell released their collaborative album with Primitive Man called Suffocating Hallucination earlier this year and released their EP Aurora Leaking From An Open Wound in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|10/26
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|10/27
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Soundstage
|10/28
|Cincinnati, OH
|Legends Bar & Venue
|10/30
|Oklahoma City, OK
|89th Street
|10/31
|Austin, TX
|Elysium
|11/02
|Mesa, AZ
|Nile Theater
|11/03
|San Diego, CA
|Brick By Brick
|11/04
|Los Angeles, CA
|Lodge Room
|11/05
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall
|11/07
|Albuquerque, NM
|Launchpad
|11/08
|Denver, CO
|The Bluebird Theater
|11/10
|St Paul, MN
|The Amsterdam
|11/11
|Chicago, IL
|Avondale Music Hall
|11/12
|Detroit, MI
|Sanctuary
|11/13
|Cleveland, OH
|No Class
|11/14
|Toronto, ON
|Lee's Palace
|11/15
|Montreal, QC
|Les Foufounes Electriques
|11/16
|Cambridge, MA
|Middle East / Downstairs
|11/17
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|11/18
|Brooklyn, NY
|Monarch