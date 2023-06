, Posted by 16 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

No Trigger have released a live video for their song “Acid Lord”. The video was shot by Landyn McIntosh, Jason Duchene, Chris LeBlanc, and Aki Narita and was edited by Sebastien Brind'Amour. The video was filmed during their Pouzza Fest set which took place at Foufounes Électriques in Montreal, Quebec on May 20, 2023. The song is off their 2022 album Dr. Album. Check out the video below.