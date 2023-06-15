On June 14, The Cure hit the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Ontario as part of their ongoing North American tour . The Twilight Sad opened the show. The Cure released 4:13 Dream in 2008. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture the show. Check out his photos below.

(No script? View on Flickr)

Powered by flickr embed.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.