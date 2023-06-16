Alkaline Trio announces Atom Willard as new drummer

Alkaline Trio have announced that Atom Willard is their new drummer. Atom Willard announced the news in an Instagram post which reads, “Truly honored to be trusted with these big shoes. Thank you Dan and Matt”. The band shared the news on Twitter along with a photo of Willard and a statement on Twitter reading simply, “Welcome Atom!” This follows the departure of the band’s drummer Derek Grant earlier this month. Alkaline Trio released their self-titled EP in 2020 and their album Is This Thing Cursed? in 2018.