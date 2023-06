Videos 5 hours ago by Em Moore

The Side Eyes have released a video for their songs “False World” and “Nothing to See”. The video was filmed and edited by Jacob Kunysz. The songs are on their upcoming album What’s Your Problem? which will be out on June 23 via In The Red Records. The Side Eyes released their single Get Me Out / Stop! in 2019 and released their album So Sick in 2017. Check out the video below.