Fury release new song, “Vie”

Fury have released a new song. It is called “Vie” and is out now via Triple B Records. The song features a solo by Chris Ulsh of Power Trip and features additional vocals by Justin Nut and Andrew Oswald. The band also announced that they were added to Sound and Fury 2023 along with No Pressure, Kommand, Fleshwater, Hotline TNT, and C4. The festival will take place in Exposition Park in Los Angeles on July 29-30. Fury released their album Failed Entertainment in 2019. Check out the new song below.