Decent Criminal have announced tour dates for the Western US and BC. Ricky will be joining them on all dates. Decent Criminal released their split with Direct Hit! and their album There’s More To It Than Climbing earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
8/25San Diego, CAKen Club
8/30Mesa, AZThe Underground
9/1Albuquerque, NMFly Honey Warehouse
9/2Denver, COHi Dive
9/3Fort Collins, COSurfside 7
9/5Colorado Springs, COVultures
9/6Salt Lake City, UTInternational Bar
9/7Idaho Falls, IDCelt Pub
9/8Jackson Hole, WYPinky G’s
9/9Bozeman, MTEagles Ballroom
9/10Missoula, MTMonk’s Bar
9/12Spokane, WALucky You Lounge
9/13Seattle, WAConor Byrne Pub
9/14Vancouver, BCCobalt
9/15Tacoma, WAThe Plaid Pig
9/16Portland, ORMano Oculta
9/17Bend, ORVolcanic Theater Pub
9/19Arcata, CARampart Skatepark
9/20Sacramento, CAOld Ironsides
9/21Reno, NV40 Mile Saloon
9/22San Francisco, CAKilowatt
9/24Petaluma, CAThe Block