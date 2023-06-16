Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Decent Criminal have announced tour dates for the Western US and BC. Ricky will be joining them on all dates. Decent Criminal released their split with Direct Hit! and their album There’s More To It Than Climbing earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|8/25
|San Diego, CA
|Ken Club
|8/30
|Mesa, AZ
|The Underground
|9/1
|Albuquerque, NM
|Fly Honey Warehouse
|9/2
|Denver, CO
|Hi Dive
|9/3
|Fort Collins, CO
|Surfside 7
|9/5
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Vultures
|9/6
|Salt Lake City, UT
|International Bar
|9/7
|Idaho Falls, ID
|Celt Pub
|9/8
|Jackson Hole, WY
|Pinky G’s
|9/9
|Bozeman, MT
|Eagles Ballroom
|9/10
|Missoula, MT
|Monk’s Bar
|9/12
|Spokane, WA
|Lucky You Lounge
|9/13
|Seattle, WA
|Conor Byrne Pub
|9/14
|Vancouver, BC
|Cobalt
|9/15
|Tacoma, WA
|The Plaid Pig
|9/16
|Portland, OR
|Mano Oculta
|9/17
|Bend, OR
|Volcanic Theater Pub
|9/19
|Arcata, CA
|Rampart Skatepark
|9/20
|Sacramento, CA
|Old Ironsides
|9/21
|Reno, NV
|40 Mile Saloon
|9/22
|San Francisco, CA
|Kilowatt
|9/24
|Petaluma, CA
|The Block