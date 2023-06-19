Teresa Taylor (aka Teresa Nervosa), former drummer for Butthole Surfers, has passed away. She was 60 years old and passed away due to complications from lung disease. The band announced her passing in a Twitter statement that reads in part,



”Teresa Taylor passed away peacefully this weekend after a long battle with lung disease. She will live in our hearts forever. RIP, dear friend.”

Teresa Taylor drummed in the band from 1983 to 1989. She played on Psychic… Powerless… Another Man's Sac, Cream Corn from the Socket of Davis, Rembrandt Pussyhorse, Locust Abortion Technician and Hairway to Steven.She also appeared in Richard Linklater’s 1991 film Slacker. We send our condolences to Teresa Taylor’s family, friends, and fans.