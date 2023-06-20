Baroness announce new album, release “Last Word” video

by Em Moore
Baroness have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Stone and will be out on September 15 via Abraxan Hymns. The band has also released a video for their lead single “Last Word” which was directed by Nick Jost. Baroness will be touring this fall and released Gold & Grey in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Stone Tracklist
1. Embers
2. Last Word
3. Beneath The Rose
4. Choir
5. The Dirge
6. Anodyne
7. Shine
8. Magnolia
9. Under The Wheel
10. Bloom
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Oct 13
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Sound Stage
|w/Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind
|Oct 14
|Richmond, VA
|Canal Club
|w/Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind
|Oct 15
|Asheville, NC
|The Orange Peel
|w/Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind
|Oct 17
|Tampa, FL
|The Ritz Ybor
|w/Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind
|Oct 18
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|w/Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind
|Oct 20
|Dallas, TX
|The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
|w/Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind
|Oct 21
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues
|w/Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind
|Oct 22
|Austin, TX
|Empire Control Room & Garage
|w/Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind
|Oct 24
|Albuquerque, NM
|Sunshine Theater
|w/Primitive Man and Midwife
|Oct 25
|Mesa, AZ
|Nile Theater
|w/Primitive Man and Midwife
|Oct 27
|Santa Ana, CA
|The Observatory
|w/Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture
|Oct 28
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Bellwether
|w/Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture
|Oct 29
|Berkeley, CA
|UC Theater Taube Family Music Hall
|w/Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture
|Oct 31
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theatre
|w/KEN Mode and Hoaxed
|Nov 03
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|w/KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard
|Nov 04
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw Theatre
|w/KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard
|Nov 06
|Edmonton, AB
|Union Hall
|w/KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard
|Nov 07
|Calgary, AB
|The Palace Theater
|w/KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard
|Nov 09
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|w/Wayfarer and Empire State Bastard
|Nov 11
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|w/Wayfarer and Empire State Bastard
|Nov 12
|Omaha, NE
|The Waiting Room Lounge
|w/Wayfarer and Empire State Bastard
|Nov 14
|Minneapolis, MN
|First Avenue
|w/Chat Pile and Empire State Bastard
|Nov 15
|Chicago, IL
|The Vic Theatre
|w/Chat Pile and Empire State Bastard
|Nov 17
|Columbus, OH
|The King of Club
|w/Vile Creature
|Nov 18
|Detroit, MI
|St. Andrews Hall
|w/Vile Creature and Cloud Rat
|Nov 19
|Toronto, ON
|The Danforth Music Hall
|w/Vile Creature
|Nov 20
|Montreal, QC
|Théâtre Beanfield
|w/Vile Creature
|Nov 22
|Albany, NY
|Empire Live
|w/Soul Glo
|Nov 24
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora Theater & Ballroom
|w/Soul Glo and Cloud Rat
|Nov 25
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|w/Soul Glo
|Nov 26
|Buffalo, NY
|Town Ballroom
|w/Soul Glo
|Nov 28
|Boston, MA
|Royale
|w/Sheer Mag and Imperial Triumphant
|Nov 29
|New York, NY
|Webster Hall
|w/Sheer Mag and Imperial Triumphant
|Dec 01
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|w/Sheer Mag and Uniform