Baroness announce new album, release “Last Word” video

Baroness
by

Baroness have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Stone and will be out on September 15 via Abraxan Hymns. The band has also released a video for their lead single “Last Word” which was directed by Nick Jost. Baroness will be touring this fall and released Gold & Grey in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Stone Tracklist

1. Embers

2. Last Word

3. Beneath The Rose

4. Choir

5. The Dirge

6. Anodyne

7. Shine

8. Magnolia

9. Under The Wheel

10. Bloom

DateCityVenueDetails
Oct 13Baltimore, MDBaltimore Sound Stagew/Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind
Oct 14Richmond, VACanal Clubw/Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind
Oct 15Asheville, NCThe Orange Peelw/Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind
Oct 17Tampa, FLThe Ritz Yborw/Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind
Oct 18Atlanta, GAThe Masqueradew/Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind
Oct 20Dallas, TXThe Echo Lounge & Music Hallw/Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind
Oct 21Houston, TXHouse of Bluesw/Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind
Oct 22Austin, TXEmpire Control Room & Garagew/Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind
Oct 24Albuquerque, NMSunshine Theaterw/Primitive Man and Midwife
Oct 25Mesa, AZNile Theaterw/Primitive Man and Midwife
Oct 27Santa Ana, CAThe Observatoryw/Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture
Oct 28Los Angeles, CAThe Bellwetherw/Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture
Oct 29Berkeley, CAUC Theater Taube Family Music Hallw/Primitive Man, Midwife and Agriculture
Oct 31Portland, ORHawthorne Theatrew/KEN Mode and Hoaxed
Nov 03Seattle, WAThe Crocodilew/KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard
Nov 04Vancouver, BCRickshaw Theatrew/KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard
Nov 06Edmonton, ABUnion Hallw/KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard
Nov 07Calgary, ABThe Palace Theaterw/KEN Mode and Empire State Bastard
Nov 09Salt Lake City, UTThe Depotw/Wayfarer and Empire State Bastard
Nov 11Denver, COSummitw/Wayfarer and Empire State Bastard
Nov 12Omaha, NEThe Waiting Room Loungew/Wayfarer and Empire State Bastard
Nov 14Minneapolis, MNFirst Avenuew/Chat Pile and Empire State Bastard
Nov 15Chicago, ILThe Vic Theatrew/Chat Pile and Empire State Bastard
Nov 17Columbus, OHThe King of Clubw/Vile Creature
Nov 18Detroit, MISt. Andrews Hallw/Vile Creature and Cloud Rat
Nov 19Toronto, ONThe Danforth Music Hallw/Vile Creature
Nov 20Montreal, QCThéâtre Beanfieldw/Vile Creature
Nov 22Albany, NYEmpire Livew/Soul Glo
Nov 24Cleveland, OHAgora Theater & Ballroomw/Soul Glo and Cloud Rat
Nov 25Pittsburgh, PARoxian Theatrew/Soul Glo
Nov 26Buffalo, NYTown Ballroomw/Soul Glo
Nov 28Boston, MARoyalew/Sheer Mag and Imperial Triumphant
Nov 29New York, NYWebster Hallw/Sheer Mag and Imperial Triumphant
Dec 01Philadelphia, PAUnion Transferw/Sheer Mag and Uniform