The Dirty Nil have announced fall tour dates for Ontario and Quebec. Teen Mortgage, Mvll Crimes, and Dead Tired will be joining them on select dates. The band are currently touring Canada and the US with Daniel Romano’s Outfit, will be playing Rock The Park in London, Ontario in July, and will be touring the UK in the summer. The Dirty Nil released their album Free Rein To Passions earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 29
|London Music Hall
|London, ON
|w/Mvll Crimes, Teen Mortgage
|Sep 30
|The Hub
|Kitchener, ON
|w/Mvll Crimes, Teen Mortgage
|Oct 01
|CICADA Music Festival
|St. Catharines, ON
|Oct 05
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|w/Mvll Crimes, Dead Tired
|Oct 06
|Bronson Centre
|Ottawa, ON
|w/Mvll Crimes, Dead Tired
|Oct 07
|Cafe Campus
|Montreal, QC
|w/Mvll Crimes, Dead Tired