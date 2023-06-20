The Dirty Nil / Mvll Crimes / Teenage Mortgage / Dead Tired (ON & QC)

The Dirty Nil
by Tours

The Dirty Nil have announced fall tour dates for Ontario and Quebec. Teen Mortgage, Mvll Crimes, and Dead Tired will be joining them on select dates. The band are currently touring Canada and the US with Daniel Romano’s Outfit, will be playing Rock The Park in London, Ontario in July, and will be touring the UK in the summer. The Dirty Nil released their album Free Rein To Passions earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 29London Music HallLondon, ONw/Mvll Crimes, Teen Mortgage
Sep 30The HubKitchener, ONw/Mvll Crimes, Teen Mortgage
Oct 01CICADA Music FestivalSt. Catharines, ON
Oct 05Danforth Music HallToronto, ONw/Mvll Crimes, Dead Tired
Oct 06Bronson CentreOttawa, ONw/Mvll Crimes, Dead Tired
Oct 07Cafe CampusMontreal, QCw/Mvll Crimes, Dead Tired