NYC based post-hardcore band Quicksand is heading out on a full run of dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Slip . Tickets for this run of dates will be on sale this Friday.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|10/30
|Atlanta, GA
|Terminal West
|10/31
|Raleigh, NC
|Lincoln Theatre
|11/01
|Washington, DC
|Atlantis
|11/03
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|11/04
|Boston, MA
|Royale
|11/05
|New York, NY
|Webster Hall
|11/24
|Englewood, CO
|Gothic Theatre
|11/25
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Metro Music Hall
|11/27
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|11/28
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw Theatre
|11/29
|Seattle, WA
|Neumos
|12/01
|San Francisco, CA
|Bimbo’s 365 Club
|12/02
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Regent