Quicksand announce 30th anniversary 'Slip' shows
by Tours

NYC based post-hardcore band Quicksand is heading out on a full run of dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Slip . Tickets for this run of dates will be on sale this Friday.

DateLocationVenue
10/30Atlanta, GATerminal West
10/31Raleigh, NCLincoln Theatre
11/01Washington, DCAtlantis
11/03Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts
11/04Boston, MARoyale
11/05New York, NYWebster Hall
11/24Englewood, COGothic Theatre
11/25Salt Lake City, UTMetro Music Hall
11/27Portland, ORRevolution Hall
11/28Vancouver, BCRickshaw Theatre
11/29Seattle, WANeumos
12/01San Francisco, CABimbo’s 365 Club
12/02Los Angeles, CAThe Regent