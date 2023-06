3 hours ago by Em Moore

Cliffdiver has released a new song. It is called “F.A.K.E.” and is available digitally now via SideOneDummy. Cliffdiver will be touring as part of the Sad Summer Festival starting next month, touring Canada and the US in July, and opening for Hot Mulligan on select dates of their US tour this summer. The band released their album Exercise Your Demons in 2022. Check out the song below.