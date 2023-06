Videos 17 hours ago by Em Moore

The Ape-Ettes have released a video for their new song “Hearing Protection”. The video was directed by Jeff Houle and Curt Carriere and was edited by Bad Taste. The video is off their upcoming EP Simply The Ape-Ettes which will be out on July 14 via Reta Records. The Ape-Ettes released their self-titled album in 2017. Check out the video below.