Diners have released a video for her new song “Domino”. The video was directed and edited by Bob Vielma and features a guest appearance by Jeff Rosenstock. The song is off her upcoming album Domino which will be out on Bar/None Records on August 18. Diners released Four Wheels and the Truth in 2022. Check out the video below.
