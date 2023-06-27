Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Descendents have announced fall tour dates for Australia and New Zealand. The band will be touring Europe this summer and released 9th & Walnut in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|11 Oct
|Auckland
|Powerstation
|w/Flirting with Disaster, The Flash Harrys
|13 Oct
|Brisbane
|Princess Theatre
|w/VOIID, The Cutaways
|14 Oct
|Wollongong
|Yours & Owls Fest
|15 Oct
|Sydney
|Metro Theatre
|w/Nursery Crimes, Tantichrist
|17 Oct
|Adelaide
|The Gov
|w/Chinese Burns Unit, LOLA
|18 Oct
|Melbourne
|Forum
|w/Nursery Crimes, Something Something Explosion
|19 Oct
|Torquay
|Torquay Hotel
|w/Nursery Crimes, Something Something Explosion