Descendents announce New Zealand and Australia tour

Descendents announce New Zealand and Australia tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Descendents have announced fall tour dates for Australia and New Zealand. The band will be touring Europe this summer and released 9th & Walnut in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
11 OctAucklandPowerstationw/Flirting with Disaster, The Flash Harrys
13 OctBrisbanePrincess Theatrew/VOIID, The Cutaways
14 OctWollongongYours & Owls Fest
15 OctSydneyMetro Theatrew/Nursery Crimes, Tantichrist
17 OctAdelaideThe Govw/Chinese Burns Unit, LOLA
18 OctMelbourneForumw/Nursery Crimes, Something Something Explosion
19 OctTorquayTorquay Hotelw/Nursery Crimes, Something Something Explosion