Skating Polly: “Tiger At The Drugstore”

Skating Polly
by Videos

Skating Polly have released a video for their song “Tiger At The Drugstore”. The video was directed and edited by Kate Nash. The song is off their double album Chaos County Line which was released last week. Skating Polly are currently touring the US and Canada. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Jun 27Columbus, OHRumba Cafew/Jacklen Ro 
Jun 28Hamtramck, MISmall'sw/Jacklen Ro 
Jun 29Toronto, ONBovine Sex Club
Jun 30Montreal, QCTurbo Haus
Jul 01Portsmouth, NHPress Roomw/Jacklen Ro 
Jul 02Cambridge, MAMiddle Eastw/Jacklen Ro 
Jul 06Brooklyn, NYSt. Vitus Barw/Jacklen Ro 
Jul 07Philadelphia, PAKung Fu Necktiew/Jacklen Ro
 Jul 08Washington, DCComet Ping Ponw/Jacklen Ro
 Jul 09Richmond, VACapital Ale House Downtown
 Jul 11Carrboro, NCCat's Cradlew/Jacklen Ro 
Jul 12Atlanta, GAPurgatory at The Masqueradew/Jacklen Ro 
Jul 13Orlando, FLWill's Pubw/Jacklen Ro 
Jul 15Pensacola, FLHandlebarw/Jacklen Ro
 Jul 16New Orleans, LASantosw/Jacklen Ro
 Aug 25Olympia, WASouth Sound Block Party