Skating Polly have released a video for their song “Tiger At The Drugstore”. The video was directed and edited by Kate Nash. The song is off their double album Chaos County Line which was released last week. Skating Polly are currently touring the US and Canada. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Jun 27
|Columbus, OH
|Rumba Cafe
|w/Jacklen Ro
|Jun 28
|Hamtramck, MI
|Small's
|w/Jacklen Ro
|Jun 29
|Toronto, ON
|Bovine Sex Club
|Jun 30
|Montreal, QC
|Turbo Haus
|Jul 01
|Portsmouth, NH
|Press Room
|w/Jacklen Ro
|Jul 02
|Cambridge, MA
|Middle East
|w/Jacklen Ro
|Jul 06
|Brooklyn, NY
|St. Vitus Bar
|w/Jacklen Ro
|Jul 07
|Philadelphia, PA
|Kung Fu Necktie
|w/Jacklen Ro
|Jul 08
|Washington, DC
|Comet Ping Pon
|w/Jacklen Ro
|Jul 09
|Richmond, VA
|Capital Ale House Downtown
|Jul 11
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat's Cradle
|w/Jacklen Ro
|Jul 12
|Atlanta, GA
|Purgatory at The Masquerade
|w/Jacklen Ro
|Jul 13
|Orlando, FL
|Will's Pub
|w/Jacklen Ro
|Jul 15
|Pensacola, FL
|Handlebar
|w/Jacklen Ro
|Jul 16
|New Orleans, LA
|Santos
|w/Jacklen Ro
|Aug 25
|Olympia, WA
|South Sound Block Party