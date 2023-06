Videos 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Steve Marino of Angel Du$t has released a video for his new song “Love You More Than Before”. The video was shot by Laura King Neville and edited by Zac Canale. The song is off his upcoming solo album Too Late To Start Again which will be out on July 28 via Pop Wig Records. Steve Marino released Fluff in 2019. Check out the video below.