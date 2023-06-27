The Breeders announce 30th anniversary reissue of 'The Last Splash', US tour dates

The Breeders
by

The Breeders have announced that they will be reissuing their album The Last Splash for its 30th anniversary. The reissue has been remastered from the original analog tapes and was cut at half speed at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell. The reissue also features two unreleased tracks called “Divine Mascis” and “Go Man Go”. A video for “Go Man Go” which was directed by Brandon Weaver has been released. The reissue will be out on September 22 via 4D. The band has also announced tour dates for the US. Screaming Females, Belly, and Horsegirl will be joining them on select dates and they'll be opening for Foo Fighters on select dates. The Breeders released All Nerve in 2018. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
03 AugBOISE, IDKnitting Factory
04 AugSPOKANE, WASpokane Arenasupporting Foo Fighters
06 AugBIG SKY, MTWildlands Festival
08 AugWEST VALLEY CITY, UTUSANA Amphitheatresupporting Foo Fighters
10 AugSTATELINE, NVLake Tahae Outdoor Arena at Harveyssupporting Foo Fighters
25-26 AugABIQUIU, NMGhost Ranch Music Festival
07 SepCLEVELAND, OHRock & Roll Hall of Famew/Horsegirl
08 SepCOLUMBUS, OHKEMBA Live!w/Horsegirl
15 SepCHICAGO, ILRiot Fest
17 SepASBURY PARK, NJSea.Hear.Now. Festival
19 SepVIRGINIA BEACH, VAVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheatersupporting Foo Fighters
20 SepPHILADELPHIA, PAFillmorew/Screaming Females
21 SepSILVER SPRINGS, MDFillmorew/Screaming Females
23 SepBROOKLYN, NYKings Theaterw/Screaming Females
24 SepBOSTON, MAHouse of Bluesw/Screaming Females
03 OctPHOENIX, AZTalking Stick Resortsupporting Foo Fighters
05 OctEL PASO, TXDon Haskins Centersupporting Foo Fighters
06-08 OctAUSTIN, TXAustin City Limits Music Festival
13-15 OctAUSTIN, TXAustin City Limits Music Festival
19 OctLOS ANGELES, CAThe Wilternw/Belly
20 OctSAN DIEGO, CAObservatoryw/Belly
22 OctBIG SUR, CAHenry Miller Libraryw/Belly
23 OctSAN FRANCISCO, CAThe Warfieldw/Belly
25 OctSEATTLE, WAParamountw/Belly