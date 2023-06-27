The Breeders announce 30th anniversary reissue of 'The Last Splash', US tour dates

by Em Moore
The Breeders have announced that they will be reissuing their album The Last Splash for its 30th anniversary. The reissue has been remastered from the original analog tapes and was cut at half speed at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell. The reissue also features two unreleased tracks called “Divine Mascis” and “Go Man Go”. A video for “Go Man Go” which was directed by Brandon Weaver has been released. The reissue will be out on September 22 via 4D. The band has also announced tour dates for the US. Screaming Females, Belly, and Horsegirl will be joining them on select dates and they'll be opening for Foo Fighters on select dates. The Breeders released All Nerve in 2018. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|03 Aug
|BOISE, ID
|Knitting Factory
|04 Aug
|SPOKANE, WA
|Spokane Arena
|supporting Foo Fighters
|06 Aug
|BIG SKY, MT
|Wildlands Festival
|08 Aug
|WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|supporting Foo Fighters
|10 Aug
|STATELINE, NV
|Lake Tahae Outdoor Arena at Harveys
|supporting Foo Fighters
|25-26 Aug
|ABIQUIU, NM
|Ghost Ranch Music Festival
|07 Sep
|CLEVELAND, OH
|Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
|w/Horsegirl
|08 Sep
|COLUMBUS, OH
|KEMBA Live!
|w/Horsegirl
|15 Sep
|CHICAGO, IL
|Riot Fest
|17 Sep
|ASBURY PARK, NJ
|Sea.Hear.Now. Festival
|19 Sep
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
|supporting Foo Fighters
|20 Sep
|PHILADELPHIA, PA
|Fillmore
|w/Screaming Females
|21 Sep
|SILVER SPRINGS, MD
|Fillmore
|w/Screaming Females
|23 Sep
|BROOKLYN, NY
|Kings Theater
|w/Screaming Females
|24 Sep
|BOSTON, MA
|House of Blues
|w/Screaming Females
|03 Oct
|PHOENIX, AZ
|Talking Stick Resort
|supporting Foo Fighters
|05 Oct
|EL PASO, TX
|Don Haskins Center
|supporting Foo Fighters
|06-08 Oct
|AUSTIN, TX
|Austin City Limits Music Festival
|13-15 Oct
|AUSTIN, TX
|Austin City Limits Music Festival
|19 Oct
|LOS ANGELES, CA
|The Wiltern
|w/Belly
|20 Oct
|SAN DIEGO, CA
|Observatory
|w/Belly
|22 Oct
|BIG SUR, CA
|Henry Miller Library
|w/Belly
|23 Oct
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA
|The Warfield
|w/Belly
|25 Oct
|SEATTLE, WA
|Paramount
|w/Belly