Speedy Ortiz have released a video for their new song “Plus One”. The video was shot, edited, and animated by Dylan Mars Greenberg and features live band footage shot at Explode Studios. The song is off their upcoming album Rabbit Rabbit which will be out on September 1 via Wax Nine Records. Speedy Ortiz will be touring the US starting next month and released their album Twerp Verse in 2018. Check out the video below.