Small Crush have released a video for their new song “5”. The video was directed by Jak Kerley at Shibby Pictures. The song is available digitally now via Asian Man Records. Small Crush will be touring the US this fall and winter supporting The Happy Fits and Jeff Rosenstock on select dates. The band released their self-titled album in 2019. Check out the video below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Oct 06
|Tucson, AZ 191
|Toole
|Supporting The Happy Fits
|Oct 07
|Santa Ana, CA
|The Observatory
|Supporting The Happy Fits
|Oct 08
|Ventura, CA
|Ventura Music Hall
|Supporting The Happy Fits
|Oct 10
|Santa Cruz, CA
|The Catalyst
|Supporting The Happy Fits
|Oct 11
|Sacramento, CA
|Goldfield Trading Post
|Supporting The Happy Fits
|Oct 13
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Union
|Supporting The Happy Fits
|Oct 14
|Boulder, CO
|Fox Theater
|Supporting The Happy Fits
|Oct 15
|Lawrence, KS
|The Granada
|Supporting The Happy Fits
|Oct 17
|Bloomington, IL
|Castle Theatre
|Supporting The Happy Fits
|Oct 18
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Rave II
|Supporting The Happy Fits
|Oct 20
|Cincinnati, OH
|Bogarts
|Supporting The Happy Fits
|Oct 21
|Lansing, MI
|Hall 224
|Supporting The Happy Fits
|Oct 22
|Cleveland, OH
|House of Blues
|Supporting The Happy Fits
|Oct 24
|Charlottesville, VA
|Jefferson Theater
|Supporting The Happy Fits
|Oct 25
|Wilmington, DE
|The Queen
|Supporting The Happy Fits
|Nov 25
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock
|Nov 27
|Santa Fe, NM
|Meow Wolf
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock
|Nov 28
|El Paso, TX
|Lowbrow Palace
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock
|Nov 30
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock
|Dec 01
|Austin, TX
|Empire Garage
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock
|Dec 02
|Dallas, TX
|Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock
|Dec 03
|Tulsa, OK
|The Vanguard
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock
|Dec 05
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock
|Dec 07
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Soundwell
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock
|Dec 08
|Boise, ID
|Treefort Music Hall
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock
|Dec 10
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock
|Dec 11
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock
|Dec 14
|Reno, NV
|The Holland Project
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock
|Dec 15
|San Francisco, CA
|The Regency Ballroom
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock
|Dec 16
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Novo
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock
|Dec 17
|San Diego, CA
|The Observatory North Park
|Supporting Jeff Rosenstock