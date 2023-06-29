Small Crush: “5”

Small Crush
by Videos

Small Crush have released a video for their new song “5”. The video was directed by Jak Kerley at Shibby Pictures. The song is available digitally now via Asian Man Records. Small Crush will be touring the US this fall and winter supporting The Happy Fits and Jeff Rosenstock on select dates. The band released their self-titled album in 2019. Check out the video below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Oct 06Tucson, AZ 191TooleSupporting The Happy Fits
Oct 07Santa Ana, CAThe ObservatorySupporting The Happy Fits
Oct 08Ventura, CAVentura Music HallSupporting The Happy Fits
Oct 10Santa Cruz, CAThe CatalystSupporting The Happy Fits
Oct 11Sacramento, CAGoldfield Trading PostSupporting The Happy Fits
Oct 13Salt Lake City, UTThe UnionSupporting The Happy Fits
Oct 14Boulder, COFox TheaterSupporting The Happy Fits
Oct 15Lawrence, KSThe GranadaSupporting The Happy Fits
Oct 17Bloomington, ILCastle TheatreSupporting The Happy Fits
Oct 18Milwaukee, WIThe Rave IISupporting The Happy Fits
Oct 20Cincinnati, OHBogartsSupporting The Happy Fits
Oct 21Lansing, MIHall 224Supporting The Happy Fits
Oct 22Cleveland, OHHouse of BluesSupporting The Happy Fits
Oct 24Charlottesville, VAJefferson TheaterSupporting The Happy Fits
Oct 25Wilmington, DEThe QueenSupporting The Happy Fits
Nov 25Phoenix, AZThe Van BurenSupporting Jeff Rosenstock
Nov 27Santa Fe, NMMeow WolfSupporting Jeff Rosenstock
Nov 28El Paso, TXLowbrow PalaceSupporting Jeff Rosenstock
Nov 30San Antonio, TXPaper TigerSupporting Jeff Rosenstock
Dec 01Austin, TXEmpire GarageSupporting Jeff Rosenstock
Dec 02Dallas, TX Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQSupporting Jeff Rosenstock
Dec 03Tulsa, OKThe VanguardSupporting Jeff Rosenstock
Dec 05Denver, COSummitSupporting Jeff Rosenstock
Dec 07Salt Lake City, UTSoundwellSupporting Jeff Rosenstock
Dec 08Boise, IDTreefort Music HallSupporting Jeff Rosenstock
Dec 10Portland, ORRevolution HallSupporting Jeff Rosenstock
Dec 11Seattle, WAThe ShowboxSupporting Jeff Rosenstock
Dec 14Reno, NVThe Holland ProjectSupporting Jeff Rosenstock
Dec 15San Francisco, CAThe Regency BallroomSupporting Jeff Rosenstock
Dec 16Los Angeles, CAThe NovoSupporting Jeff Rosenstock
Dec 17San Diego, CAThe Observatory North ParkSupporting Jeff Rosenstock