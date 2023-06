Videos 5 hours ago by Em Moore

Indonesian trio Grrrl Gang have released a video for their new song “Rude Awakening”. The video was directed by Bathroom Girls. The song is off their upcoming album Spunky! which will be out via Green Island Music, Kill Rock Stars, Trapped Animal Records, and Big Romantic Records. Grrrl Gang released their Honey, Baby EP in 2021. Check out the video below.