Episode #640 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Sam tells Em and John all about her experience seeing The Cure. The gang also discusses the lineup of 1234 Fest, Fat Mike’s video for “I’m A Rat”, the new Dexys single, T.S.O.L. canceling their Australian tour, lottery tickets and Snooper’s “Powerball” video. Listen to the episode below!