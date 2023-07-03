Rick Froberg, of Hot Snakes, Drive Like Jehu, and Pitchfork, has passed away. He was 55 years old. A statement released by John Reis on Instagram reads,



”Rick passed away suddenly last night from natural causes. His art made life better. The only thing he loved more than art and rock n roll was his friends. He will forever be remembered for his creativity, vision and his ability to bring beauty into this world. I love you, Rick. I will miss you for the rest of my life.”

Rick Froberg was also a visual artist and illustrator who created the artwork for all of his bands. We send our condolences to Rick Froberg’s family, friends, and fans.