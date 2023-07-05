The Wytches announce new album, release “Maria” video

The Wytches have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Our Guest Can’t Be Named and will be out on September 22 via Alcopop! Records. A video for their first single “Maria” has also been released. The video was directed and edited by Mark Breed. The Wytches will be touring the UK and France in the fall and released their album Three Mile Ditch in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.