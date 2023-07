Videos 4 hours ago by Em Moore

Bush Tetras have released a video for their new song “Bird on a Wire”. The video was directed and puppeted by Lewie and Noah Kloster. The song is off their upcoming album They Live in My Head which will be out on July 28 via Wharf Cat Records. Bush Tetras released their EP Take The Fall in 2018 and their box set Rhythm and Paranoia: The Best of Bush Tetras in 2021. Check out the video below.