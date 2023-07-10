The Ghost Inside have released a video for their new song called “Earn It”. The video was created by gabxtoth. The Ghost Inside will be touring the US and Canada on their co-headlining tour with Underoath starting this weekend and released their self-titled album, The Ghost Inside , in 2020. Check out the song below.
The Ghost Inside: "Earn It"
