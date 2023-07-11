Crazy and the Brains to release seven new tracks

Crazy and the Brains have released a statement about their summer and fall plans- they are releasing a bunch of new music. The band stated: "Who is ready for new music?? It’s been a minuet since we’ve released something brand new and for those of yall who have been rockin with us live all year yall know we have an brand new band. The music video for “No Limit” is coming this Friday July 14 and it’s our first of 7 singles with the new crew featuring our beloved homies who we adore so much @lady_skaga & @rob_onbass this song was recorded by the king himself @pete_steinkopf and I am beyond stoked to share with y’all!!!"

The band released Where the Juice Drips [EP] in 2020.