T1 has announced the 2023 lineup for their annual festival benefiting Type 1 Diabetes. The festival will take place at Reggies Rock Club between October 19, 20 and 21. The festival will feature performances by Flatfoot 56, The Queers, Teenage Bottlerocket, The Methadones, The Bollweevils, The Huntingtons, SACK, The Raging Nathans, Flamingo Nosebleed, Capgun Heroes, Won't Stay Dead, Take The Reins, The Stephens, The Rip Taylors, Hospital Job, Goodbye Sunshine, Space Age Zeros, Sex Dream and The Winks. Tickets are on sale now.