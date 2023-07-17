The Hives have released a live visualizer video for their new song “Rigor Mortis Radio”. The video was filmed by Marko Bandobranski and Tommy Davis during their tour with Arctic Monkeys earlier this year. The song is off their upcoming album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons which will be out on August 11. The Hives will be touring Europe starting in September, touring North America starting in October, and touring the UK and Ireland in 2024. The band released Lex Hives in 2012 Check out the video below.