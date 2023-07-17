The Hives have released a live visualizer video for their new song “Rigor Mortis Radio”. The video was filmed by Marko Bandobranski and Tommy Davis during their tour with Arctic Monkeys earlier this year. The song is off their upcoming album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons which will be out on August 11. The Hives will be touring Europe starting in September, touring North America starting in October, and touring the UK and Ireland in 2024. The band released Lex Hives in 2012 Check out the video below.
Previous StoryTours: Plosivs (California)
Next StoryTours: Taking Meds announce new album, release "Outside" video
The Hives: "Rigor Mortis Radio"
The Hives announce UK and Ireland tour dates
The Hives: "Countdown to Shutdown"
The Hives announce North American tour
The Hives announce European tour
The Hives announce new album, release "Bogus Operandi" video
Jera On Air announces 2022 lineup
The Offspring announce tour dates, release new song
Jera On Air announce 2021 dates, first wave line-up
The Hives, The Goddamn Gallows added to 2019 Sjock Festival