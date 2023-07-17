D.A. Stern has released a video for his new song “Karen” which features Matt Sweeney of Superwolves and Alfredo Ortiz Jr. of Beastie Boys and Los Lobos. The video was directed by Travis Marlatt and features animation by Daren Jannace. The song is off his upcoming album Don’t Take Your Heartache Out On The World which will be out on September 13 via Symphonic / Misra. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryVideos: Baroness: "Beneath the Rose"
Next StoryVideos: Knocked Down: "Breathe"
D.A. Stern: "Karen" (ft. Matt Sweeney and Alfredo Ortiz Jr.)
Artist Frank Kozik has passed away
Beastie Boys to re-release deluxe edition of 'Check Your Head'
Leftover Crack to release 'Architects of Self-Destruction' Oral History
Clash, Ramones, Devo, Cro-Mags, Iggy Pop, Lee Perry, L7, Integrity, Beastie Boys on RSD list