D.A. Stern has released a video for his new song “Karen” which features Matt Sweeney of Superwolves and Alfredo Ortiz Jr. of Beastie Boys and Los Lobos. The video was directed by Travis Marlatt and features animation by Daren Jannace. The song is off his upcoming album Don’t Take Your Heartache Out On The World which will be out on September 13 via Symphonic / Misra. Check out the video below.