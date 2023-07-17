Subhumans / Fea (US)

Subhumans
Subhumans have announced US tour dates for this fall. Fea will be joining them on all dates. Subhumans released Crisis Point in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 20Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Oct 21First Street BilliardsLos Angeles, CA
Oct 22Corazon Del BarrioSan Diego, CA
Oct 23The RockTucson, AZ
Oct 24Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Oct 2524 OxfordLas Vegas, NV
Oct 26ObservatorySanta Ana, CA
Oct 27The SardineSan Pedro, CA
Oct 28First Street BilliardsLos Angeles, CA
Oct 29Gigi’sVentura, CA
Oct 30The SirenMorro Bay, CA
Oct 31Temblor BrewBakersfield, CA
Nov 01Harlow’sSacramento, CA
Nov 02CypressReno, NV
Nov 03Whirled PiesEugene, OR
Nov 04Bossanova BallroomPortland, OR
Nov 05El CorazonSeattle, WA
Nov 06HQDenver, CO (no Fea)