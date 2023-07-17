Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Subhumans have announced US tour dates for this fall. Fea will be joining them on all dates. Subhumans released Crisis Point in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 20
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Oct 21
|First Street Billiards
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 22
|Corazon Del Barrio
|San Diego, CA
|Oct 23
|The Rock
|Tucson, AZ
|Oct 24
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Oct 25
|24 Oxford
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 26
|Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA
|Oct 27
|The Sardine
|San Pedro, CA
|Oct 28
|First Street Billiards
|Los Angeles, CA
|Oct 29
|Gigi’s
|Ventura, CA
|Oct 30
|The Siren
|Morro Bay, CA
|Oct 31
|Temblor Brew
|Bakersfield, CA
|Nov 01
|Harlow’s
|Sacramento, CA
|Nov 02
|Cypress
|Reno, NV
|Nov 03
|Whirled Pies
|Eugene, OR
|Nov 04
|Bossanova Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Nov 05
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|Nov 06
|HQ
|Denver, CO (no Fea)