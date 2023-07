3 hours ago by Em Moore

Columbus, Ohio-based Call Me Rita, made up of Vanessa Jean Speckman, Micah Schnabel, Jay Gasper, Jason Winner and Todd May, have released a new song. It is called “This Is A Stick Up!” and is available digitally now. The song was mixed and mastered by Frank Turner and the single art was created by LowLevel. Call Me Rita released their single “Measure Twice, Cut Once” in 2022 and their EP Confessions and Culpabilities in 2020. Check out the song below.