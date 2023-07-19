The Dollyrots to release new album

by Em Moore
The Dollyrots have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It’s called Night Owls and will be out on October 13 via Wicked Cool Records. The band will be touring the US this summer and fall. Dog Party and Tsunami Bomb will be joining them on select dates. The Dollyrots released Down The Rabbit Hole in 2022. Check out the announcement and tracklist below.
Night Owls Tracklist
1. 5+5
2. I Just Wanna Play Dead
3. Night Owl
4. Hot Mom with the Skinny Pants On
5. When We’re Sober
6. Hey Girl
7. The Vow
8. Trees Sway
9. Tonight with You
10. Can’t Tell You Why
11. Alligator
12. Irish Goodbye
13. A New England