Citizen announce 'Calling The Dogs'

Citizen
by Run For Cover

Citizen has announced the release of their fifth release, Calling The Dogs. The album will be out on October 6th, 2023 through Run For Cover Records. They have released the first single off the album, see below to check out “If You’re Lonely”. They will also be out on tour with Narrow Head and Modern Color in the US and with Drug Church in the UK.

DateLocationVenue
October 18, 2023Indianapolis, INHI Fi Annex
October 21, 2023Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Festival
October 22, 2023Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Festival
October 24, 2023Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren
October 25, 2023San Diego, CAObservatory San Diego
October 27, 2023Los Angeles, CAThe Novo
October 28, 2023San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hall
October 29, 2023Sacramento, CAGoldfield Roseville
October 31, 2023Portland, ORAladdin Theater
November 1, 2023Seattle, WANeumos
November 3, 2023Salt Lake City, UTSoundwell
November 4, 2023Denver, COSummit
November 5, 2023Kansas City, MOrecordbar
November 7, 2023Austin, TXMohawk Austin
November 8, 2023Dallas, TXTrees
November 10, 2023Nashville, TNEastside Bowl
November 11, 2023Atlanta, GAHell at The Masquerade
November 12, 2023Tampa, FLThe Orpheum
November 13, 2023Ft. Lauderdale, FLRevolution Live
November 15, 2023Carrboro, NCCat's Cradle
November 17, 2023Washington, D.C.Black Cat
November 18, 2023New York, NYWarsaw
November 19, 2023Philadelphia, PABrooklyn Bowl
November 21, 2023Boston, MABig Night Live
November 22, 2023Pittsburg, PAMr. Smalls Theatre
November 23, 2023Toronto, ONDanforth Music Hall
November 24, 2023Cleveland, OHThe Roxy
November 25, 2023Detroit, MISt. Andrew's Hall
November 26, 2023Chicago, ILConcord Music Hall
February 6, 2024Glasgow, UKSt. Lukes Church
February 7, 2024Leeds, UKProject House
February 8, 2024London, UKElectric Ballroom
February 9, 2024Bristol, UKSWX
February 11, 2024Berlin, GERSo36
February 12, 2024Hamburg, GERKnust
February 13, 2023Copenhagen, DENBeta
February 15, 2024Cologne, GERClub Volta
February 16, 2024Eindhoven, NLDynamo