Citizen announce 'Calling The Dogs'

Citizen has announced the release of their fifth release, Calling The Dogs. The album will be out on October 6th, 2023 through Run For Cover Records. They have released the first single off the album, see below to check out “If You’re Lonely”. They will also be out on tour with Narrow Head and Modern Color in the US and with Drug Church in the UK.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|October 18, 2023
|Indianapolis, IN
|HI Fi Annex
|October 21, 2023
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Festival
|October 22, 2023
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Festival
|October 24, 2023
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|October 25, 2023
|San Diego, CA
|Observatory San Diego
|October 27, 2023
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Novo
|October 28, 2023
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall
|October 29, 2023
|Sacramento, CA
|Goldfield Roseville
|October 31, 2023
|Portland, OR
|Aladdin Theater
|November 1, 2023
|Seattle, WA
|Neumos
|November 3, 2023
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Soundwell
|November 4, 2023
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|November 5, 2023
|Kansas City, MO
|recordbar
|November 7, 2023
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk Austin
|November 8, 2023
|Dallas, TX
|Trees
|November 10, 2023
|Nashville, TN
|Eastside Bowl
|November 11, 2023
|Atlanta, GA
|Hell at The Masquerade
|November 12, 2023
|Tampa, FL
|The Orpheum
|November 13, 2023
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|Revolution Live
|November 15, 2023
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat's Cradle
|November 17, 2023
|Washington, D.C.
|Black Cat
|November 18, 2023
|New York, NY
|Warsaw
|November 19, 2023
|Philadelphia, PA
|Brooklyn Bowl
|November 21, 2023
|Boston, MA
|Big Night Live
|November 22, 2023
|Pittsburg, PA
|Mr. Smalls Theatre
|November 23, 2023
|Toronto, ON
|Danforth Music Hall
|November 24, 2023
|Cleveland, OH
|The Roxy
|November 25, 2023
|Detroit, MI
|St. Andrew's Hall
|November 26, 2023
|Chicago, IL
|Concord Music Hall
|February 6, 2024
|Glasgow, UK
|St. Lukes Church
|February 7, 2024
|Leeds, UK
|Project House
|February 8, 2024
|London, UK
|Electric Ballroom
|February 9, 2024
|Bristol, UK
|SWX
|February 11, 2024
|Berlin, GER
|So36
|February 12, 2024
|Hamburg, GER
|Knust
|February 13, 2023
|Copenhagen, DEN
|Beta
|February 15, 2024
|Cologne, GER
|Club Volta
|February 16, 2024
|Eindhoven, NL
|Dynamo