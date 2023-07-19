Alice Cooper releases “White Line Frankenstein” video

Alice Cooper has released a video for "White Line Frankenstein." Tom Morello plays the guitar solo on the track. In a release, Cooper stated: "“White Line Frankenstein is a monster that we created. It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He's the king of the road. He doesn't live in a house. He lives in that truck,” Alice says. “In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”" That's off Road Road coming out August 25 on earMUSIC. You can see the video below.