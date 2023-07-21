The Penske File have released a video for their new song “Bad Dreams”. The video was directed by Victor Wiercioch. The song is off their album Half Glow which is out now via Stomp Records. The band will be touring Ontario and Quebec this fall. Check out the video below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Sept 08
|London, ON
|Palisade Social Bowl
|(w/ Make War)
|Sept 09
|Toronto, ON
|Hardluck
|(w/ Make War)
|Sept 10
|Barrie, ON
|Queens Night Club
|(w/ Make War)
|Sept 12
|Oshawa, ON
|Atria
|(w/ Make War)
|Sept 13
|Ottawa, ON
|Dominion
|(w/ Make War)
|Sept 14
|Montreal, QC
|Turbo Haus
|(w/ Make War)
|Sept 15
|Jonquiere, QC
|Déluge Fest
|(w/ Make War)
|Sept 16
|Sainte-Thérèse, QC
|Music 4 Cancer Fest
|(w/ Make War)