The Penske File: “Bad Dreams”

The Penske File
by Videos

The Penske File have released a video for their new song “Bad Dreams”. The video was directed by Victor Wiercioch. The song is off their album Half Glow which is out now via Stomp Records. The band will be touring Ontario and Quebec this fall. Check out the video below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Sept 08London, ONPalisade Social Bowl(w/ Make War)
Sept 09Toronto, ONHardluck(w/ Make War)
Sept 10Barrie, ONQueens Night Club(w/ Make War)
Sept 12Oshawa, ONAtria(w/ Make War)
Sept 13Ottawa, ONDominion(w/ Make War)
Sept 14Montreal, QCTurbo Haus(w/ Make War)
Sept 15Jonquiere, QCDéluge Fest(w/ Make War)
Sept 16Sainte-Thérèse, QCMusic 4 Cancer Fest(w/ Make War)