The Gaslight Anthem announce new album, release new song with Bruce Springsteen

The Gaslight Anthem have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called History Books and will be out on October 27. The band has released a video the title track which features Bruce Springsteen. The video was written and directed by Kelsey Hunter Ayres. The Gaslight Anthem will be touring the US this fall with Donovan Woods and Catbite playing support. The band released Get Hurt in 2014. Check out the video and tracklist below.