The Gaslight Anthem release first new song in nine years, announce fall tour (US)

The Gaslight Anthem have released a video for their first new song in nine years called “Positive Charge”. The video was created by Juliet Bryant. The song is out digitally via Rich Mahogany Recordings/Thirty Tigers. The band has also announced new US tour dates for this fall. They will be touring the US in May, playing with The Misfits this summer, playing Over The James in July, and playing Four Chord Music Fest in August. The Gaslight Anthem released their album Get Hurt in 2014. Check out the video and new dates below.

DateVenueCity
SEP 14 - SEP 17Bourbon & BeyondLouisville, KY
SEP 16GLC Live at 20 MonroeGrand Rapids, MI
SEP 19House of Blues ClevelandCleveland, OH
SEP 20Egyptian Room at Old National CentreIndianapolis, IN
SEP 22The BluestoneColumbus, OH
SEP 23The FactoryChesterfield, MO
SEP 24The SylveeMadison, WI
SEP 26The CriterionOklahoma City, OK
SEP 27The Cotillion BallroomWichita, KS
SEP 29The DistrictSioux Falls, SD
SEP 30The Astro TheaterLa Vista, NE
OCT 02The Fillmore AuditoriumDenver, CO
OCT 04Brooklyn Bowl Las VegasLas Vegas, NV
OCT 05Hard Rock Hotel and Casino SacramentoWheatland, CA
OCT 07Knitting FactoryBoise, ID
OCT 08Knitting FactorySpokane, WA