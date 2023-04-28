The Gaslight Anthem release first new song in nine years, announce fall tour (US)

by Em Moore
The Gaslight Anthem have released a video for their first new song in nine years called “Positive Charge”. The video was created by Juliet Bryant. The song is out digitally via Rich Mahogany Recordings/Thirty Tigers. The band has also announced new US tour dates for this fall. They will be touring the US in May, playing with The Misfits this summer, playing Over The James in July, and playing Four Chord Music Fest in August. The Gaslight Anthem released their album Get Hurt in 2014. Check out the video and new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|SEP 14 - SEP 17
|Bourbon & Beyond
|Louisville, KY
|SEP 16
|GLC Live at 20 Monroe
|Grand Rapids, MI
|SEP 19
|House of Blues Cleveland
|Cleveland, OH
|SEP 20
|Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, IN
|SEP 22
|The Bluestone
|Columbus, OH
|SEP 23
|The Factory
|Chesterfield, MO
|SEP 24
|The Sylvee
|Madison, WI
|SEP 26
|The Criterion
|Oklahoma City, OK
|SEP 27
|The Cotillion Ballroom
|Wichita, KS
|SEP 29
|The District
|Sioux Falls, SD
|SEP 30
|The Astro Theater
|La Vista, NE
|OCT 02
|The Fillmore Auditorium
|Denver, CO
|OCT 04
|Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV
|OCT 05
|Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento
|Wheatland, CA
|OCT 07
|Knitting Factory
|Boise, ID
|OCT 08
|Knitting Factory
|Spokane, WA