Dying Wish to release new album

by Em Moore
Dying Wish have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Symptoms of Survival and will be out on November 3 via SharpTone Records. The band will be releasing their new single “Watch My Promise Die” on July 26. Dying Wish released their album Fragments of a Bitter Memory in 2021. Check out the tracklist below.
Symptoms of Survival Tracklist
1. Symptoms of Survival
2. Watch My Promise Die
3. Starved
4. Prey For Me
5. Path To Your Grave
6. Paved In Sorrow
7. Tongues of Lead
8. Kiss of Judas
9. Hell's Final Blessing
10. Torn From Your Silhouette
11. Lost In The Fall