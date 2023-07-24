Lagwagon announce rescheduled Canadian tour

by Tours

Lagwagon have announced rescheduled Canadian tour dates. Along with the rescheduled dates, the band has also announced new shows in Vancouver, Victoria, and London. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured. The band had to postpone their Canadian tour in May due to a medical emergency. Lagwagon will be touring Australia and New Zealand in October and released Railer in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
12/2Vancouver BCHollywood
12/3Victoria BCCapital Ballroom
12/5Red Deer ABBo’s Stage
12/6Edmonton ABUnion Hall
12/7Calgary ABPalace Theatre
12/8Saskatoon SKLouis’
12/10Winnipeg MBPark Theatre
12/14London ONLondon Music Hall
12/15Toronto ONLee’s Palace