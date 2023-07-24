Lagwagon have announced rescheduled Canadian tour dates. Along with the rescheduled dates, the band has also announced new shows in Vancouver, Victoria, and London. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured. The band had to postpone their Canadian tour in May due to a medical emergency. Lagwagon will be touring Australia and New Zealand in October and released Railer in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|12/2
|Vancouver BC
|Hollywood
|12/3
|Victoria BC
|Capital Ballroom
|12/5
|Red Deer AB
|Bo’s Stage
|12/6
|Edmonton AB
|Union Hall
|12/7
|Calgary AB
|Palace Theatre
|12/8
|Saskatoon SK
|Louis’
|12/10
|Winnipeg MB
|Park Theatre
|12/14
|London ON
|London Music Hall
|12/15
|Toronto ON
|Lee’s Palace